Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $66,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

