EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $23.86 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

