Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 82,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

