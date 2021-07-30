Eight Capital Initiates Coverage on Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR)

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $32.08 target price on the stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.