Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in July

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELEMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046. Elemental Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.