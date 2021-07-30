Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $3,859,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 20.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

