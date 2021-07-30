Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 5.10.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

