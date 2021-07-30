Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.