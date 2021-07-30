ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENNF remained flat at $$4.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55. ENAV has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Get ENAV alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENAV in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.