Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

ENB traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.93. 2,760,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,454. The firm has a market cap of C$99.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

