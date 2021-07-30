Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.89

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.89 and last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 289518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.32.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

