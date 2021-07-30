Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

NYSE:ENIA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,773. Enel Américas has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

