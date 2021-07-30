Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the June 30th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 624,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,923. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
