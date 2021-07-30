Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the June 30th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 624,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,923. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

ENLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

