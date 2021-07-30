Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.85. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 310,159 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

The company has a market cap of C$298.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.89.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5328648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

