Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) & LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) Financial Contrast

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enveric Biosciences and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enveric Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.63%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and LDK Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.05 -$6.86 million ($1.19) -1.65 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDK Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

