Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $942.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $907.00 to $942.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $870.43.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $32.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $819.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $800.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

