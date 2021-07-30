Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$110.69 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$174.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.67.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $119.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

