Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$110.69 price objective (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$110.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 478. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

