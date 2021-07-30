Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Set at C$161.00 by Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) has been assigned a C$161.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.11.

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$146.38. 10,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.84. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$73.49 and a 1 year high of C$153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

