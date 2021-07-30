Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meridian Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

MRBK stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Meridian has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

