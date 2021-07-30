Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

NYSE TFII opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

