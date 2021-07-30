Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intapp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intapp in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $34.25.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

