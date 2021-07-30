Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pfizer Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

