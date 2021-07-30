Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Raised by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 5.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. 4,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,909. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

