Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $85.83 and last traded at $85.63, with a volume of 2978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.