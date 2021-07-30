Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ESMC remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. 3,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

