ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $19,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

