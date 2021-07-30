EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.41. 18,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESLOY shares. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.66.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

