Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 342,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $598.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETH. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.