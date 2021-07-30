Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Update

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,946,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRST traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 8,058,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,888,164. Ethema Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers.

