Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of -0.12.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.