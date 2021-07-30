Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of -0.12.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.