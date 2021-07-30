Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Europcar Mobility Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EURMF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Europcar Mobility Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

