Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $507.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

