EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for EverCommerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.15.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 18.41 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

