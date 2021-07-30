Everex Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Everex has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $416,707.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

