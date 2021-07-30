Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,914. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 3,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.41. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

