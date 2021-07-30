Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 2.7%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.17 ($40.20) and last traded at €34.23 ($40.27). Approximately 246,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.18 ($41.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVT shares. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.09.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

