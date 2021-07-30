Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%.
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.
EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
