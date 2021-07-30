eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

