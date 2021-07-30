eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXPI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80. eXp World has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,783,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,156,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,390 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

