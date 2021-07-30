Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.18. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $174.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

