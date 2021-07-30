F5 Networks, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.11. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.89 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

