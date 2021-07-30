F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.11.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.43. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.