F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00.
A number of other research firms have also commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.11.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.43. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
