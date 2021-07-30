Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $450.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $353.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.14. Facebook has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.