Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $377.54 and last traded at $369.79, with a volume of 131303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.81.

The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. United Bank increased its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.14.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

