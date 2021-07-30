Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $373.28, but opened at $358.51. Facebook shares last traded at $362.78, with a volume of 290,791 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.14. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

