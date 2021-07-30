Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.14. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

