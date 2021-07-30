Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $33.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $138.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.20 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

