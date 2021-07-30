Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.77 Million

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $33.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $138.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $147.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.20 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.