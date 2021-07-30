Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,478. The company has a market cap of $437.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

