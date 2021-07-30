Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fate Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $113.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.62%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 257.42 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -56.61 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 2.96 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.50

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -461.69% -26.48% -18.62% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -27.37% N/A -18.76%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Fate Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

